Funding Deal Values Oliver Parent at $1.36bn

You & Mr Jones, the global brand-tech group which owns a 50% stake in Oliver Ireland has raised $260m from the UK investment vehicle Merian Chrysalis in a deal which values the company at $1.36bn.

Founded by former Havas global CEO David Jones five years ago, the company has expanded significantly through a number of acquisitions primarily in the technology and marketing sectors. The company helps businesses devise and implement digital transformation strategies for their brands in addition to owning the in-house marketing and advertising business Oliver. Since it was set up in 2015, You & Mr Jones has raised $610m.

