IAB Ireland & INM to Host Digital Reboot Webinar

IAB Ireland will host its first Digital Reboot series of 2021 on Wednesday, Jan 27 between 2-3pm.

A collaboration with INM, the Digital Reboot webinar will be moderated by Adrian Weckler, INM’s group technology editor and will also include Mark Creighton, head of consultancy, Accenture Interactive; Lynsey Paisley, strategic & planning director, The Youth Lab; David Kirkpatrick, digital & strategy director, Spark Foundry and Mark Timlin, head of marketing, Matterkind IE.

“As we begin 2021 in an ever changing business and social landscape, access to meaningful research and thought leadership has never been more important for advertisers. Our January Digital Reboot in partnership with INM will enable attendees to sense check their 2021 business strategies and prepare to adopt new and important trends and technologies” says Suzanne McElligott, CEO, IAB Ireland.

“The drive to digital continues in 2021 as we rely on digital technology working from home, we fuel our businesses via e commerce and we promote and advertise our products and services on digital channels. INM’s partnership in IAB Ireland’s Digital Reboot series helps toprovide timely and valuable insights to the Irish digital advertising industry to help companies adapt and perform in 2021,” adds Karen Preston, advertising director, INM.