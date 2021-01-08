Oliver Sponsors The Executive Institute Strength and Resilience Series for 2021

Oliver has announced that it is to sponsor The Executive Institute’s new Mental Strength and Resilience Series for 2021.

The Mental Strength and Resilience Series has been launched to provide members of The Executive Institute with a platform to learn about, and rise to, the resilience challenges they will continue to face for the remainder of the Covid-19 Pandemic and beyond.

There are four quarterly events in this event series. Topics include: The 5 C’s of Building a Resilient and Mentally Strong Team, Building Resilience in Children & Families, Five Biggest Threats Facing Teenagers Today (And What You as a Parent Can Do to Help Them), Managing Mental Health in the Workplace. Speakers at these events will be mental strength and resilience practitioners from the world of business, sport, and academia.

According to Conor Morris, Managing Director of The Executive Institute: “We are very excited to have Oliver Agency on board as a sponsor of this new and very important series. They have been very active members of The Institute for a number of years. Their reputation in the marketplace, their collaborative approach to business, and the insight and expertise they can bring to the table makes them the ideal sponsorship partner. When you consider the questions COVID-19 has asked of the mental strength of the nation in 2020 – the importance of this new mental Strength and Resilience Series comes fully into focus. It may be one of the most important series we will ever run at the Institute. We are very thankful to Oliver Agency for their support and look forward to working with them in 2021.”

Mark McCann, CEO of OLIVER adds: “it doesn’t matter which company you work for or the industry sector you are dealing with, we are all having to muster up mental strength and resilience to endure and adapt to the fallout and work- life changes brought about by this global pandemic. We are delighted to be associated with this Mental Strength & Resilience Series, which has been devised in response to these unusual times. It will provide a platform for the Executive Institutes members to learn about and rise to the mental strength challenges they will face for the remainder of the pandemic and beyond. Where appropriate members can invite their partner to attend family focused events as we are committed to promoting mental strength, not just with our employees but also to offer support for their families”.