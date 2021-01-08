Marketing Network Bags Carbery Group and LeasePlan Accounts

Marketing Network Group has picked up two new clients, LeasePlan and Carbery Group.

Carbery Group produces a range of Irish cheeses including Carbery Cracker and Dubliner and Marketing Network will work with the company on a number of integrated campaigns for both brands during 2021. LeasePlan, meanwhile, is a leading fleet leasing service provider and it will work with Marketing Network Group to promote leasing to Ireland’s SME and personal business sectors.

“Dusting off the debris from a challenging year and in anticipation of the vaccination rollout to stabilse our nation, we are looking forward to working on exciting new projects across all of our client base. Carbery and LeasePlan are two very different industries and both have exciting and innovative plans for 2021. With insight and strategic planning, we are confident that there will be increased market growth this year and brands will re-establish their foothold in the market,” says Kieran Killeen, MD, Marketing Network Group.

Marketing Network’s group agencies include Bubble Digital and Valda Boardman PR.