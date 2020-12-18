Publicis Dublin Rolls Out New Covid Campaign for HSE

With the country facing a likely rise in the number of Covid-19 cases over the Christmas holiday season, Publicis Dublin has rolled out a new campaign for the HSE which stresses the need for people to maintain social distancing and stick to their own bubbles.

The latest campaign is a follow-on from a previous campaign which introduced the concept of bubbles to the wider public. The ad was created entirely from stock videos, with additional animations by Windmill Lane.

“Christmas will be a critical time in the fight against the spread of Covid-19. This campaign aims to remind people that, hard as it is, keeping our guard up reducing our contacts and is more important than ever,” says Fidelma Browne of the HSE.

“This is our second execution using the “Bubbles” creative device. A simple metaphor summarising a complex set of behaviours that we, unfortunately, have come to know well. We hope to re-enforce people’s memory structures to help make responsible behaviour ubiquitous over this pressurised period,” adds Jimmy Murphy, Publicis Dublin.

