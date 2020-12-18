Core & Zenith Media Roll Out New Gravy Campaign for KFC

Core has created a new digital campaign for KFC Ireland to promote its festive offering that has been rolled out nationwide.

Called The Gravy Master, the campaign aims to showcase KFC’s gravy and features the brand’s resident gravy connoisseur who offers tasting notes and pairing suggestions.

Core’s Zenith Media is handling the media planning and buying and the campaign has been rolled out across digital channels via video-on-demand, media partnerships and through a programme of media relations, created in partnership with PR and content agency, Smarts.

The campaign, is KFC’s first execution of its new brand positioning, ‘Proper Chicken, No Notions’ and marks a first for the brand in the Irish market.

According to Leo Sloley, marketing lead Ireland for KFC: “We’re incredibly proud, and very excited, to unveil our new campaign. This year has been anything but standard and that’s why we’re hoping to bring some light-hearted fun to our customers – as well as great tasting chicken and gravy of course – and hope they think it’s a bit of craic At KFC we know how to do gravy right and we’ve the stats to prove it. Each week 3,400kg of gravy are consumed across our 36 stores in Ireland. So, what better way to pay homage to our world-famous gravy than to make it the star of the show at Christmas!”