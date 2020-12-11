TBWA\Dublin Tackles Switching in New Campaign for Laya Healthcare

With the all-important switching season underway in the Irish health insurance market, TBWA\Dublin has launched a new campaign for Laya Healthcare.

The campaign addresses one of the most difficult parts of bringing in new members- getting them to switch from their existing health insurance provider.

TBWA\Dublin worked the health insurance provider to identify the benefits of switching as well as some of the hesitations. According to Shane Kelly, senior strategist with TBWA\Dublin:

“More than auto-renewal-by-default, we know we’re up against an often-misguided resistance to switching here. We felt the best way to dismantle that was to address it. We hope we leave anyone closing in on a renewal feeling that they must check out laya first.”

Des Creedon, TBWA\Dublin executive creative director adds: “We all know that switching feeling. It comes up once a year and we often default to our auto-renewal with our current health insurance provider. But the reality is, when we stay put, we are often getting a raw deal. We wanted a simple way of showing how when you take action and switch, things simply get better. That a simple switch to laya healthcare can unlock a world of benefits.”

“Building on the emotive value of the Laya Health and Wellbeing clinics offering, we wanted to ensure relevance and show the immediate tangible value of being a laya healthcare member. Working with the team in TBWA\Dublin gave us the opportunity to really understand why people fear switching and the perceived complexity that it can bring,” says Kevin Kent, head of marketing at laya healthcare.

“To substantiate our claim, we built brand and direct response elements into our advertising; positioning laya healthcare as the provider of choice. We’re delighted with the final output and can’t wait to see how the campaign performs,” he adds.

Credits

laya healthcare:

Kevin Kent: Head of Marketing

Lorraine Duffy:Marketing Strategy Manager

Rebecca Trevor: Advertising Brand Manager

TBWA\DUBLIN

CEO: Deirdre waldron

ECD: DES CREEDON

COPYWRITER: MATTHEW MOSS

SENIOR ART DIRECTOR: PAUL ARTHURS

SOCIAL MEDIA & CONTENT SPECIALIST: AMY TUMELTY

SENIOR STRATEGIST: SHANE KELLY

PRODUCTION: ONAGH CAROLAN

ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: NIAMH MC DERMOTT

SENIOR ACCOUNT MANAGER: AMY SATELLE