Shannon Airport Hits the Runway with New Festive OOH Campaign

Connelly Partners has created a new OOH campaign for Shannon Airport that will be visible in Limerick and Clare in the run up to Christmas.

After a tough trading year for many sectors, particularly those operating in the aviation sector, Shannon Airport recognised that Christmas is still Christmas and despite the turmoil of the last nine months, it wanted to wish its colleagues, customers and locals a very Merry Christmas in a festive yet relevant way.

Credits

Client: Shannon Airport/Shannon Group

Aisling O’Brien, Head of Group Brand & Marketing at Shannon Group

Agency: Connelly Partners

Mary McMahon – Strategy Director

Anne-Marie Healy – Account Director

Ronan Doyle – Creative Director

Donal Gaughran – Copywriter

Luz Estevan – Art Director

Creative Retouching: Graphic Arcade

Retoucher – Jeff Bennett