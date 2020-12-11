Shannon Airport Hits the Runway with New Festive OOH Campaign

Connelly Partners has created a new OOH campaign for Shannon Airport that will be visible in Limerick and Clare in the run up to Christmas.
After a tough trading year for many sectors, particularly those operating in the aviation sector, Shannon Airport recognised that Christmas is still Christmas and despite the turmoil of the last nine months, it wanted to wish its colleagues, customers and locals a very Merry Christmas in a festive yet relevant way.
Credits
Client: Shannon Airport/Shannon Group
Aisling O’Brien, Head of Group Brand & Marketing at Shannon Group
Agency: Connelly Partners
Mary McMahon – Strategy Director
Anne-Marie Healy – Account Director
Ronan Doyle – Creative Director
Donal Gaughran – Copywriter
Luz Estevan – Art Director
Creative Retouching: Graphic Arcade
Retoucher – Jeff Bennett