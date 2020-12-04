Phil Cottier Joins V360° as Chief Growth Officer

Phil Cottier, has been appointed as a non-executive director and chief growth officer of V360°, the commercial marketing agency.

Cottier has over 30 years’ experience in the advertising and marketing industry including stints as CEO of Acorn and, subsequently, as managing director of Epsilon EMEA and APAC. He has also worked with Publicis and Omnicom in the UK.

“We are thrilled to welcome Phil to this exciting new role as we continue to grow and enhance our service offering to help our clients better engage shoppers and grow their sales, offline and online,” says Eoghan Phelan, managing director of V360°.

“Phil brings vast experience and expertise in data-driven marketing and omnichannel customer engagement, with a passion and energy to create solutions that drive growth, all of which will be of tremendous benefit to our clients in today’s omnichannel retail world,” he adds.

“I am tremendously excited to help V360° achieve their ambitions as they grow their services to cover both Bricks and now the Clicks in the new retail world we all live in. I have never worked with an agency team with so much knowledge and experience of the Irish marketplace and can’t wait to help them in their journey,” says Cottier.