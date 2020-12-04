Cinemas Reopen to Movie Goers and Advertisers

It’s been a long time coming but advertising recommences in cinemas from today as movies return to the big screen right across the Republic of Ireland.

The entire month of December is shaping up to be jam packed with new releases while Warner Brothers Blockbuster Wonder Woman 1984 is 100% confirmed for Irish cinemas on 16th December.

83 different movies are showing this week alone, 13 new releases and 70 classic favourites. The mix of genres and titles include Pixie, Saint Maud, Cats & Dogs 3, The Secret Garden, Wolfwalkers, The Broken Hearts Gallery, Superman, Cinderella, Harry Potter, Rocky, and Die Hard, as well as seasonal favourites like It’s a Wonderful Life, A Christmas Carol 1951, Bad Santa 2, The Grinch, Gremlins and Elf. Combined with the building holiday spirit, this will attract audiences across all demographic groups. All cinemas are observing social distance protocols and facilitate audiences with multiple showtimes. The new welcome back montage in screens can be previewed HERE

Celebrating the return to cinema going CinemaTogether.ie has launched a competition in conjunction with Paramount’s Pixie. Seven people have the opportunity to win a place in a private group (virtual) interview the actor Daryl McCormack, director/producer Barnaby Thompson and Screenplay writer Preston Thompson. Closing date for entries on www.CinemaTogether.ie is midday on Thursday 17th December. Winners need to be available at 6pm on Monday 21st December to participate interview the talent.