Adland’s Christmas Crackers: Barry’s Tea “Christmas Train Set”

Next Monday, December 7, Barry’s Tea’s iconic Christmas radio ad, ‘Christmas Train Set’ airs for the 25th Christmas in a row – making it the longest-running radio ad in Irish advertising history. Listen to the ad here: Christmas Train Set

The ad has aired on radio every Christmas since 1994 and tells the story of Martin, a father who remembers the joy of Christmas when he was a child. For many people, the ad has become a heart-warming signifier that ‘Christmas has arrived.’

According to Camille O’Flanagan, marketing director, of Barry’s Tea, said; “25 years ago, when the Christmas Train Set ad was first launched, people loved it. I remember we all felt a huge sense of pride and excitement. Since then, there’s been so much innovation at Barry’s Tea- we’ve evolved our range and introduced Decaf Tea, a Specialities range and new teas such as Earl Grey. We’ve evolved our packaging and branding over those years too as well as creating our Online Tea Shop to ensure our much loved teas are available to Barry’s Tea fans around the world. Our media choices are much broader now – with social and digital media playing such an important role – alongside radio, TV and outdoor. More recently, we’ve adopted a more sustainable production model using biodegradable tea bags as well as becoming Rainforest Alliance Certified – a journey that’s moving at pace and progress we’re really proud of. But, whilst so much has changed, we’ve protected what we value most – our Irish heritage (we’re 100% Irish); our home remains on the Kinsale Road in Cork and Denis Daly remains our expert Tea Taster – still blending our quality tea with the same level of passion and care, every day. We love that our ad brings so much joy to Irish listeners and this year, in its 25th year, it still captures the magic of Christmas.”

The ad was created by some of advertising’s greatest including the late actor; Peter Caffrey, and advertising copywriter Catherine Donnelly of Irish International; both fondly remembered for their brilliance. Paddy Gibbons created the ad’s special soundscape, inviting the listener to fully engage in, and imagine, the story. At a time when radio ads traditionally were 30seconds or 60 seconds in duration, ‘Christmas Train Set’ is 90 seconds long – a brave move by the brand at the time. The work captures the magic of radio and its capabilities to bring people on a journey of imagination.

The radio ad airs between Dec 7th – 14th on RTE Radio One, 2FM, Lyric FM, Today FM, Newstalk FM, Red FM, 4FM, 98FM, Spin 1038, FM 104, Cork 96FM and 103FM. This year the radio ad will also be shared on the brand’s Facebook and Instagram page, complemented by calming visuals that support the viewer to sit back, relax and enjoy it.

