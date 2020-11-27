Bord na Móna Gets People Back into their Comfort Zones With New Campaign from The Public House

As part of their new Winter campaign, Bord na Móna is encouraging people to ditch the ‘Step outside your comfort zone’ philosophy, and embrace the comfort of a warm fire instead in a new campaign which was created by The Public House.

The integrated campaign includes outdoor, radio and digital, including display and rich media, with amplification through PR activity and social.

It’s the first campaign that The Public House has developed for the brand, following their pitch win in the Summer. Creative Director, Jarrod Banadyga, says: “We embraced the opportunity to have some fun with the role that a warm fire plays in the home, and at the same time, throw a little shade at those aspirational Pinterest posters telling us to ‘step outside our comfort zone.’ It’s always fun to take a fresh stance on a tired cliche and land our point about the undeniable draw of a warm fire.”

Elaine Negi, marketing manager, Bord na Mona, adds: “Working with The Public House has been a fun and collaborative process, and I’m impressed at how they’ve been able to get to the heart of our brand challenge. We’re looking forward to evolving the Bord na Móna brand both strategically and creatively, in line with the overarching brown to green strategy.”