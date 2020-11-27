Carat Bags Electric Ireland Account While Mediacom Wins Lidl

Following a busy few months of pitching, the Dentsu-owned Carat has picked up the Electric Ireland media account while the GroupM-owned Mediacom has picked up the Lidl account.

The Electric Ireland account had been with Spark Foundry for a number of years and the decision to move follows a pitch that also included Mediacom, Carat and Spark Foundry. The account win for the agency follows Heineken’s decision to consolidate the bulk of its global media buying into Dentsu with Carat Ireland managing the media planning and buying in the Irish market.

Mediacom, meanwhile has picked up the Lidl media account which had been managed by Mediaworks for the past number of years. During this period, Mediaworks picked up a number of awards for its work with the German retailer. It is understood that Lidl is currently reviewing all its European relationships with media agencies with a view to consolidating them into one agency network.