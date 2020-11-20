DMG Media Partners With Champion Green to Showcase Irish SMEs

As the countdown to Christmas continues, DMG Media and Champion Green will shine a light on Irish businesses in tomorrow’s Irish Daily Mail by showcasing the range of offers available from Irish businesses ahead of Green Friday and stressing the importance of buying local over the festive season.

In a special supplement top columnists including Laura Bermingham, Philip Nolan and Grace Cahill will take the very best Ireland has on offer for Green Friday retail sales across beauty, technology, fashion, food and drink. In addition, the publication will be showcasing special Green Friday offers from over a hundred Irish businesses.

“We are committed to promoting The Green Friday movement in conjunction with Champion Green. The exposure we give these SMEs to showcase what they have on offer will put them on the front foot coming into this ultra-competitive trading period. The will to support Irish businesses as a consumer has never been as obvious. In a recent DMG Reader Survey 70% of respondents stated that they would shop local this Christmas. In April we Championed Irish SMEs with our “Shop Ireland” Initiative by giving 200 businesses an advertising bursary to help them through the early days of Covid. The feedback we received was overwhelmingly positive with the general narrative being one of hope. We support Irish Business in everything we do at DMG, and we will continue to do so,” says Karl Byrne, group head of advertising sales, DMG Media Ireland.