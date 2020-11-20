Three Reels in the Years With Heart Warming TV Campaign

With the mobile phone market entering one of the busiest times of the year, Three has launched its annual Christmas TV campaign called ‘Everyone’s a kid at Christmas’.

Directed by Australia-based director, Fiona McGee and working with creative agency Boys+Girls, Three wanted to celebrate the fact that although this Christmas may be different, some traditions will never change. Christmas trees will be decorated, presents will be wrapped and families will continue to make Christmas memories, be they in person or virtually.

According to Aislinn O’Connor, director of marketing, Three Ireland and Three UK says: “At Three, we understand the power of connection in sharing special moments with loved ones near and far, especially at Christmas. As we face a different Christmas, we know our customers will rely on our network more than ever in helping them stay connected to those who matter most. We want to wish our customers a very Merry Christmas, from our network to theirs.”

Kris Clarkin Creative Director, Boys+Girls adds: “As an agency, we get really excited about making Christmas ads and the one thing we were keen to do this year was to bring a little magic and nostalgia to Irish TV screens. We worked closely with director, Fiona McGee of Arts&Sciences, to bring the spot to life. Fiona was fantastic to collaborate with and even though the whole shoot was done remotely, it felt like we were all part of the one team”.

