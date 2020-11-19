The Public House Create Campaign with Irish Distillers for Blue Spot Whiskey

Dublin creative agency The Public House have created a campaign with Irish Distillers to announce the re-introduction of Blue Spot, the last piece in the historic Spot family of whiskeys. With the most recent existing record of Blue Spot dating back to 1964, the launch will signal the end of a 56-year wait, and is re-imagined at cask strength, shaped by Madeira, bourbon and sherry casks ranging from 7 to 20 years.

The Public House took inspiration from the colourful history of the bonder-era brand, whose story weaves through Mitchell & Son family business, and their tradition of marking casks with a spot of paint. Working with motion designer Cian McKenna, the agency created paint-inspired visual art mini-films to help reveal the anticipated release in calculated stages. “We wanted to create something distinctive and exciting for the Spot family, moving it into a more contemporary space. Using a mixed media approach, including 3D animation, allowed us to do just that, creating a dynamic set of visuals that celebrate this anticipated family reunion”said Eimear O’Sullivan, Head of Design at The Public House.

Will McCauley, at Irish Distillers commented, “We’ve had the pleasure of working with the team at The Public House over the years on the Spot family, and we loved how they were able to follow the lead of our distillers and blenders: staying true to a coveted classic, but reinventing it in a contemporary way. This is a brand with a history, but far from being stuck in the past… both through the liquid, and through our campaigns.”

A non chill filtered, cask strength release that will see ABV varying annually, Blue Spot is available from this month at the RRP of €80 in Ireland, UK, France, Canada, Northern Ireland and Global Travel Retail, and in the USA from February 2021.

The Public House is a strategic and creative agency in Dublin, with clients including Jameson, Paddy Power, EPIC: The Irish Emigration Museum, Independent News & Media. The agency is known for its strategic rigour and creative edge that delivers for its clients, with a philosophy that ‘Boring Doesn’t Sell’.

