RTÉ Gives GAA Minors a Major Boost

With this year being a year like no other for all aspects of GAA and sport, Electric Ireland, RTÉ and Spark Foundry, part of Core have partnered on an innovative new campaign to showcase Electric Ireland’s sponsorship and support of the Electric Ireland GAA All-Ireland Minor Championships.

Electric Ireland’s sponsorship platform ‘This Is Major’ brings to life the insight ‘there’s nothing minor about playing Minor’. This year with the Electric Ireland GAA Minor Championships paused due to Covid-19, Electric Ireland wanted to continue to recognise the players commitment and highlight their achievements both on and off the field of play.

The campaign which was created by RTÉ Creative Services, for RTÉ TV and Digital, tells a series of inspirational stories profiling four GAA Minors players, shining a light on their inspirational achievements and resilience both on, and off the pitch. The TV execution below, is one of four executions and features Laois Minor Hurling Goalkeeper Eoin Connolly.

According to Maeve Galvin , Sponsorship Programme Manager, Electric Ireland: “Electric Ireland is looking forward to championing this age group once more, particularly in what has been an extremely difficult year. This age group has already missed out on so many coming of age moments, and we are delighted to be shining a spotlight and showcasing their resilience and the positive impact these young men have on and off the field of play. There certainly isn’t anything Minor about what they have achieved.”

