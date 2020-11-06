Rothco Retains Dublin Bus Account Following Pitch

Rothco, part of Accenture Interactive, has retained the Dublin Bus creative account after a competitive pitch that involved five agencies, including Publicis Dublin, Connelly Partners, Folk Wunderman Thompson, Boys + Gir;s and TBWA\Dublin.

This is the fourth time in a row that Rothco has retained the Dublin Bus account, one of the largest creative accounts in the country.

During its tenure as lead creative agency, Rothco has created a number of award-winning and memorable campaigns for Dublin Bus, including Proud Dads, which marked the company’s 10th anniversary as sponsor of Dublin Pride in 2018 and the 2019 documentary style video for Dublin Bus which celebrated the work of one of its employees who has championed the company’s Travel Assistance Scheme which helps those with disabilities travel around the city using public transport of their own.

“We are beyond delighted to retain the Dublin Bus account. We simply love collaborating with the Dublin Bus team and we think it shows in the work we produce, with ‘Proud dads’ and the ‘Freedom of the City’ Travel Assist campaigns being two recent highlights. We can’t wait to see what this collaboration will produce in the future, but in the meantime – everyone in Rothco is quietly celebrating this win individually…for now,” says Jimi McGrath, managing partner, Rothco.