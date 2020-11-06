Four IAPI Board Positions Up for Grabs as Election Looms

Five nominations have been received by IAPI for four vacancies to its board as Charlotte Barker, Mark Nutley, John Mathews and Gemma GIlmore reach the end of their time on the board. In addition, four nominations have been received for vacancies on the Futureheads committee.

The five nominees putting themselves forward for election to the board are :

Adrian Fitz-Simon, Creative Director, Havas Dublin (Creative)

Amar Jacobs, Account Director, In the Company of Huskies (D&I)

Aoife McCleary, Senior Copywriter, In the Company of Huskies (Creative)

Robert McDermott, Financial Controller, IPG Mediabrands Ireland (Treasurer)

Stha Banks, Head of Paid Social, Core (D&I)

Ballot papers will be issued to each agency by IAPI CEO Charley Stoney at the beginning of November. Ballot papers must be received by 20 November and the results will be announced at the IAPI AGM on 25 November.

The four nominees putting themselves forward for Futureheads Chair by public vote are:

Alison Cooke, Senior Account Manager, Publicis Dublin

Derwin Myers, Planner, Folk Wunderman Thompson

Jamie Fulham, Client Manager, Spark Foundry

Lauren Kavanagh, Strategic Lead, PHD Media

Every member of IAPI can cast a vote for their Futureheads representative. (Your email will be required to validate your vote and must be a valid IAPI member agency email.) Please visit the election bios to learn more about the nominees and meet them in a quick video intro. You can then click here to access the poll and have your say. The poll will close on the 20 November and the results will be announced at the IAPI AGM on 25 November.