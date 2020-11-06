Publicis Dublin Introduces the End of Career Guidance Counsellor in Standard Life’s New Campaign

Publicis Dublin has launched a new campaign for the life and pensions company Standard Life. The new campaign draws a comparison with the advice that school-goers get from their career guidance counsellors and the important information they impart to students and how they should plan the next move. But who is at hand to advise them when they retire from their chosen profession? The End of Career Guidance Counsellor of course.

According to Sharon Smyth, head of marketing, Standard Life: “We challenged Publicis to deepen our connection with customers as retirement specialists. They came back with something special. To be leaders in this space requires pushing our proposition beyond products to develop services and supports that will help people This is a real position that we’ve created to address a worrying trend that retirement has become a source of stress and anxiety for an increasing amount of Irish adults. I’m thrilled to welcome Brian to the Standard Life team.”

Ronan Nulty, executive creative director, Publicis Dublin adds: “The idea of creating an inversion of a Guidance Counsellor for the other end of your working life was a moment of pure inspiration from the creative team, Peter and Lucas. Sharon Smyth and the team in Standard Life are true believers in solving the very real problem of retirement anxiety. They convinced their business to create a new position and service in the company. You could label this project something fancy like ‘CX innovation/Content Marketing hybrid’, but essentially it’s about solving a real problem for real customers and the brand growth that will come from that.”

Client

Sharon Smyth, Head of Marketing Standard Life

Dee White, Senior Marketing Specialist Standard Life

Agency

Edel McCabe, Business Director

Cormac Dooley, Account Manager

Ronan Nulty, ECD

Peter Dobbyn Senior Writer

Lucas Oliveira Senior Art Director

Briain Wright Senior Writer

Rachel Murray Senior Producer

Production

Mia Mullarkey: Director

Matt D’Arcy: Producer Banjoman FIlms

Sound: Will at Screenscene

Post The Element