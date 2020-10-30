AAI to Host Webinar on the Future of Digital Marketing in a Post Cookie World

AAI to Host Webinar on the Future of Digital Marketing in a...

The Association of Advertisers in Ireland (AAI), in association with PwC, is organising a webinar to discuss the implications for digital marketing in the post-cookie world. The online event will take place on Thursday, November 12 at 10.00am.

The event builds on the award-winning and controversial ISBA/PwC study into programmatic advertising which was published earlier this year. The webinar will also address the imminent demise of the third-party cookie at the end of 2021 and what it means for brands and advertisers.

The event is free to attend but registration is required. To register for the event click HERE