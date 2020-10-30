Mario Rosenstock Sings the Praises of Irish Rugby in Energia’s Anthem

With the rugby grabbing centre stage this weekend, ahead of the forthcoming Nations Cup, Energia has teamed up with comedian Mario Rosenstock to launch a new tongue-in-cheek rugby anthem as part of the group’s sponsorship of Irish rugby.

The original song and music video production features Mario Rosenstock impersonating a host of Irish Rugby stars along with a special appearance from the President, Michael D. Higgins. The Energia Irish Rugby campaign sees a through-the-line amplification of the song across digital PR, radio adverts and a television commercial airing on Virgin Media ahead of each game. The song has also been uploaded to all music streaming sites.

According to Amy O’Shaughnessy, marketing acquisitions and sponsorship manager at Energia: “It’s been a long seven months without rugby, and we wanted to show our support of the Irish team with some Positive Energy. We hope the fans will enjoy our rugby anthem while getting excited for the big return of International rugby. The Irish Rugby Anthem has now developed into a full marketing campaign with TVC and radio ads after hearing the fun and witty lines Mario was able to craft together – the perfect uplifting boost we all need.”

“It’s no secret I’m a big rugby fan and being able to combine sport with comedy is something I’m really passionate about. Us Irish need to have a laugh and creating this return to rugby song with Energia to help remind fans of the good times and of the excitement sport brings to so many of our lives, really is something worth singing about,” says Mario Rosenstock.

Legacy Communications was the lead agency involved in the production and management of the campaign while The Tenth Man produced the video and Vizeum is handling media.