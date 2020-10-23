Javelin Collaborates With An Post to Celebrate 40 Years of U2 With New Stamps

An Post in conjunction with Javelin have unveiled four new stamps celebrating the evolution of U2 over the past four decades. With input from the band, An Post worked with U2’s Creative Director Gavin Friday, as well as graphic designer Shaughn McGrath, to develop four concepts inspired by the band’s extensive album catalogue.

Entitled U2 – A Celebration 1976-2020, the four-stamp set represents distinct eras of U2 through four of the band’s albums, 1987’s The Joshua Tree, 1991’s Achtung Baby, 2000’s All That You Can’t Leave Behind and 2017’s Songs of Experience.

The new stamps are now available nationwide.

According to Margaret Greally, Senior Account Director at Javelin: “It’s not very often you have the privilege of working on an initiative with such significance and we have to acknowledge An Post for their continuing commitment to honor our cultural and social heritage. To think these tiny stamps can be loaded with such distinction and iconic imagery from U2’s enormously distinguished career, is extraordinary. It’s been a wonderful creative journey here and we’re all very excited. And of course, we hope U2 fans far and wide feel we have done it justice. And there’s so much more creative content coming.”