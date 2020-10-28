David Field Appointed CEO of the Marketing Institute of Ireland

David Field has been appointed as the new CEO of the Marketing Institute of Ireland, having held the role of interim CEO for the past six months.

Field was the MII’s chairman up until earlier this year when he took on the interim CEO role after the departure of Tom Trainor. He was replaced as chairman by Gerard O’ Neill, founder and MD of Amarach.

Field is well-known professional marketer having previously worked as marketing director at Brown Thomas and commercial trading director of Eason’s. He has also worked with leading food and retail brands like Glanbia, Superquinn and Fresh.

In a message to members of the Marketing Institute, Gerard O’Neill writes: “”He has done an outstanding job in ensuring a smooth transition and guiding the Institute and our members through the unprecedented and highly challenging COVID-19 period, whilst at the same time continuing the development of MII’s new long-term strategic plan.

“Maintaining momentum around the development and implementation of this strategy will be critical to the Institute and our members and on this basis the Board recently approached David, asking him to consider taking on the role of CEO on a full-time basis, effective immediately. The Board and I are very pleased to report he has accepted the role and I am sure you will join me in congratulating David on his appointment.”