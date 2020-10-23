Irish Times Rolls Out New Campaign to Promote US Election Coverage

The Irish Times has launched a new campaign to highlight its coverage of the US Presidential Elections.

Created in collaboration with Owens DDB and media agency PHD the campaign will run in press, online and OOH.

Taking the letter I from Joe Biden’s surname and the letter T from Donald Trump’s surname, the impactful typographic executions sign off with the key phrase “With The IT, you get the full story”.

Alongside this campaign, The Irish Times is holding a virtual event as part of its “Inside Politics” podcast series which is focused on the election battle between ‘Biden v Trump’. Find out more HERE