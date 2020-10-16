Packed.House Strengthens Senior Management Team With New Appointments

The media and production company, Packed.House, has made a two new appointments to its senior management team.

Mark Corrigan has been appointed as commercial director while Amy O’Flaherty has re-joined the company from Rothco, part of Accenture Interactive as client director of Packed.Studio. She previously held the role of client strategy director with the company.

Mark Corrigan has been with Packed.House since it started back in 2018 and previously held the role of head of revenue. He will now work closely with company CEO Richard Kelly on all commercial aspects of the business.

“Mark has over ten years’ experience working with publishers and brands on their commercial strategies. This is a very exciting time at Packed.House, our publishing business has proven very resilient this year and the opening of our Studio and Performance divisions has yielded instant returns. The last few months have seen us work on partnering with the likes of TITAN Experience on virtual events and creating compelling content for the likes of Virgin Media Business, AIB and many more. Mark has been integral to that growth and his promotion is an acknowledgement of that effort and more accurately reflects his role,” says Kelly.

“We’re delighted to welcome Amy back to this exciting new role. Amy has extensive experience and a proven track record working on creative brand solutions for some of the world’s largest advertisers. Amy will help us to continue to expand our growing list of creative service clients within the business,” adds Mark Corrigan.