IAPI to Host Launch of Where Creative is Native Programme

IAPI is hosting a celebration of Irish creativity on Thursday, November 5 at 3pm. Called Where Creative is Native, the initiative will feature a curated selection of Ireland’s finest work as chosen by some of the country’s top creative directors.

The project was a collaborative approach involving the entire creative community and driven by the Creative Council of IAPI and it dovetails with IAPI’s ambition to position Ireland as a centre of creative excellence on the global advertising and marketing stage.

According to IAPI what makes this unique is that all of the work submitted and selected is not accredited to any particular agency or contributor, making it a ‘national portfolio’ and a world first for Ireland.

Hosted by IAPI’s CEO, Charley Stoney, it will also feature Jen Speirs, executive creative director, Rothco, part of Accenture Interactive; Shane O’Brien, executive creative director, BBDO Dublin; Laura Halpin, copywriter, Folk Wunderman Thompson and Sean Hynes, creative director, Bonfire

This event is being broadcast using Verve – The Live Agency’s production expertise and is free to all IAPI members and collaborators.

The event is free to attend. To find out more information and to register click HERE