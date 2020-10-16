Marketing Society’s Research Excellence Awards Open for Entry

This year’s Research Excellence Awards, which are organised annually by the Marketing Society, will be held online on Friday December 4. The awards are also open for entry with the closing date set for Friday, November 6 at 4pm.

Now in their 12th year, the annual Research Excellence Awards are one of the highlights of the marketing calendar and they showcase the best practice in market research.

“The challenges our industries and society as a whole now face are clear, and it is only through research that we as an industry can continue to deliver best-in-class work that competes at a global level. Furthermore, our continued collaboration with ESOMAR demonstrates our commitment to raise the profile of the marketing excellence that is delivered year on year on behalf of brands in Ireland. In recognition of the year we have experienced to date, we have included an additional category this year – COVID-19 and implications for brand building. As always we wish those entering the awards the very best of luck and we look forward to announcing the winners at our virtual ceremony on Friday December 4th,” says Deirdre Wafer, chairperson of the Marketing Society.

Last year’s winners included B&A, Mindshare, Core Data, Red C and Ipsos MRBI with the overall Grand Prix going to B&A.

The sponsors of this year’s awards are DMG Media Ireland, Exterion Media, AIMRO and IMJ/Adworld.ie

To enter the 2020 Marketing Society’s Research Excellence Awards, click HERE