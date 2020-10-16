Less Than a Week to Go Until Media Awards 2020

With less than a week to go until the Media Awards 2020, over 400 people have already signed up to attend the event which will be broadcast live next Thursday, October 22 at 4pm.

With broadcaster, author and journalist Richard Curran acting as MC for the online event, the organisers have planned a few surprises on the day, including one from the Extra Sessions, a musical initiative from DMG Media Ireland, platinum sponsor of the Media Awards 2020.

A total of 286 entries were received from a broad range of media agencies, media owners and brands. The shortlist was published at the end of February and can be viewed HERE

Now in their 11th year, the Awards are sponsored by Platinum Partner DMG Media Ireland and Gold Partners RTÉ Media Sales, Dublin Airport Media Sales and The Business Post.

To recognise the work done by the Irish media Industry since the onset of the pandemic, the organisers have introduced a special one-off category called The Covid-19 Response Award which will showcase exceptional campaigns that were delivered to respond to Covid 19. The category is free to enter but entrants have an option to donate €25 to The Advertising Benevolent Society (TABS), the charity partner of the annual Media Awards which provides much-needed services to former and current employees in the advertising and media industry.

The judging panel for the 2020 Media Awards was chaired by media industry veteran Peter McPartlin and a total of 35 Irish and international judges were involved in the process which culminated in several days of face-to-face presentations to different judging panels.

To register to attend the Awards online at www.mediaawards.ie