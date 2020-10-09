Virgin Media Launches New Campaign to Promote New 360 Platform

Virgin Media Ireland has launched its largest integrated marketing campaign ever to support its new Virgin TV 360 Platform.
The campaign was created by Publicis Dublin and Antidote Films and directed by US Director Nick Roney and launched with a 60 second TV commercial which will be followed by shorter length versions along with VOD and a major OOH campaign. Media planning and buying is being handled by OMD.
The new campaign tells the story of an ordinary TV going through a journey of rejuvenation and ends up in a Virgin Media Wellness Retreat for TVs where it undertakes a number of treatments in a colourful and somewhat offbeat setting before being hooked up to the new TV360 box and then being transported back to the family home where the new Virgin Media TV experience literally blows the family away.
According to Paul Higgins, Vice President of Commercial at Virgin Media: “Our customers have already got a first view of amazing new Virgin TV 360 platform since July with increasing numbers signing up to our new TV experience. With this new campaign, we really want to showcase how Virgin TV 360 can rejuvenate your TV viewing experience and ‘Bring on Amazing.’ For those watching our new commercials who want to test out the platform for themselves, our retail stores are also all set up to demo the new experience to try it first-hand. Powered by our award-winning broadband network, TV 360 will change the way viewers enjoy all their favourite programming. From seamless viewing to personalised profiles, customers can now embrace our most advanced TV service ever.”
immy Murphy, Director at Publicis Dublin adds: “The Virgin TV 360 launch is huge news for Virgin Media’s customer base and for anyone interested in great TV. The tech sets a new benchmark and we wanted to create a world that is as disruptive and amazing as the product. It’s the perfect way to substantiate our new brand promise that Virgin will strive to ‘Bring On Amazing’ in everything they bring to customers. The spot was devised by Publicis Dublin and produced by Antidote Films with Nick Roney directing.”
Credits
Agency: Publicis Dublin
Board Creative Director: Ger Roe
Executive Creative Director: Ronan Nulty
Senior Copywriter: Peter Dobbyn
Creative team: Ger Roe, Ronan Nulty
Head of Strategic Planning: Chloe Hanratty
Strategic planner: Niamh O’Shaughnessy
Head of Production: Niamh Skelly
Account Team: Michelle Fadden, Claire Herbert
Business Director: Jimmy Murphy
Clients: Virgin Media Ireland
Head of Brand & Marketing: Niamh O’Driscoll
Senior Marketing Communications Manager: Fiona Mahon
Campaign Manager: Margaret Mahony
Production company: Antidote
Director: Nick Roney
Producers: Andrew Freedman, Dulcie Kellet
Production Service Company: 2332
Post production: 1920
Sound Design: Echolab
Voice over artist: Brian Cox
Music: Together in Electric Dreams, Phil Oakey and Giorgio Moroder
Music: Edit : Brian Crosby
Music licensing: Theodore