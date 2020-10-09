Food & Wine Magazine Relaunched as a Monthly Freebie with The Business Post

Food & Wine, one of the best known publications for foodies and wine buffs, made its debut appearance as a free monthly magazine with the Business Post last weekend.

The move follows the acquisition of a number of new titles and events back in 2019 by Business Post Media Group (BPMG) which include Food & Wine, Irish Tatler and Auto Ireland. In addition, BPMG’s conferences and events business also acquired the Hospitality Expo and Fitout Expo brands and invested in Digital DNA (Belfast), Speakers Bureau (Boyle) and AI firm Tribe 101 (Dublin).

Food & Wine magazine has been in circulation for the last 20 years and has established itself as the leading publication in Ireland for people interested in food and wine. It will now come free with the Business Post every month.

“Over the last two years the Business Post have invested heavily in our technology platform, digital capabilities and events management division. Late last year we were delighted to be able to acquire Food & Wine, Irish Tatler and Auto Ireland magazine titles. Strategically these titles were acquired to compliment the Business Post and add depth and breadth to our great business and politics content. After being delayed by Covid, October finally saw us launch the new print and digital format of Food & Wine, to be distributed free with the Business Post on the 1st Sunday of every month in paper and through our eReader platform brining the stunning press visuals to life online.“ According to Lorcán Hanlon, commercial director of the Business Post

“Special attention was paid to all aspects of design and format to ensure the high-end nature of the content really shone through and as soon as it hit the shelves and site on Sunday, feedback from across industry was amazingly positive. Irish people love to eat and drink but the premium food space is massively underserved across our media sector so the relaunched the new Food & Wine publication will become a go-to for foodies and premium brands in that market. We went live with some great commercial partners on board including retailer, food, and tourism brands and the Business Post team are excited to have the opportunity to work closely with clients in developing our multiplatform offering. November will see the launch of a new format of Irish Tatler which will be distributed free with the Business Post on the 2nd Sunday of every month. We have great belief in our print product and so we are really excited to strengthen our weekly offering to our readers,” he adds.