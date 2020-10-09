Core and Mindshare Win Failte Ireland’s Creative and Media Accounts

Core has picked up the creative account for Failte Ireland while Mindshare has retained the media buying and planning account.

Core picked up the account after a three way pitch that involved Boys + Girls and Folk Wunderman Thompson after the incumbent, Rothco | Accenture Interactive was eliminated in dramatic circumstances after technical difficulties experienced in uploading documents led it to missing the final deadline.

Mindshare, meanwhile, retained the account that it won from Dentsu Aegis in 2015. It is understood that Core and OMD were also on the shortlist.

Failte Ireland is the biggest account to go out to pitch in 2020 and the process was managed by Brian Sparks’s Agency Assessments. Following a very difficult year for the Irish tourism sector, it is expected that the Government will invest heavily in a series of measures aimed at rebooting the industry in 2021.

Failte Ireland is responsible the domestic marketing of the tourism sector while Tourism Ireland is responsible for marketing Ireland as a tourism destination in overseas markets. Publicis London currently has the creative account while OMD manages the global media and planning.