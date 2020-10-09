DMG Media Research Shows that Irish Consumers Intend to Shop Local at Christmas

With Christmas looming large on the horizon for most consumers, new research conducted by DMG Media Ireland suggests that a majority (70%) of Irish consumers will be keen to support the economy this year by shopping local.

The research also shows that more than 8 in 10 (82%) of Irish people are shopping more online than ever before with over half (55%) of respondents conceding that they will commence their Christmas shopping earlier this year. In addition, Most trust that their online order will be delivered on time (78%) and they are willing to accept that deliveries may take longer coming into the busy Christmas period (86%).

In-store Still Important

While the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has had an impact on shopping habits , 80% of Irish shoppers say they still rely on the in-store experience ahead of shp agreeing that convenience and safety are leading factors in why they have increased their online shopping habits, the same proportion (70%) admitted that they still rely heavily on the in store experience ahead of shopping online.

Increased Frequency & Spend

Almost one third (29%) of those surveyed by DMG Media said they intend to spend up to €1000 shopping this Christmas while almost one in ten indicated that they are likely to spend up to €2000 this coming festive season with clothes, toys and technology ranking top of the gifting list.

Four in ten now shop online several times a month, according to the research and over one in ten indicated that they shop online several times (‘a few times’) a week with 76% admitting that they typically don’t just shop for themselves, rather for their whole family online.

More than one third of respondents (36%) spend €50 to €100 per month online shopping while one in five admitted that they now spend over €200 a month on web purchases alone with 88% of users selecting home delivery rather than collection when making an online transaction with 78% agreeing that they are confident online orders will be delivered on time.

When it comes to paying for Christmas, a recent DMG Research survey on personal finance (July 2020) found that 80% of all respondents have saved money through the pandemic. When asked in this current shopping survey “would you consider financing your Christmas gifts this year,” 66% said they wouldn’t with a further 19% unsure; only 15% said they would. Furthermore, when asked about how people are paying for their shopping over 80% said they use a Debit Card or Paypal.

According to Karl Byrne, head of advertising sales at DMG Media Ireland: “While the last seven months have been tough, this research really does hammer home that the appetite is still there amongst consumers to have a happy Christmas this year. Not surprisingly our readers have rallied around the “Buy Irish” sentiment and it is clear that they will support Irish retail at this key trading period. Some new habits have formed about how they shop, but the experience of a shopping trip is still very important to them. Christmas has started early this year, and our readers are primed and ready to be informed about the great value on offer from Irish brands and retailers.