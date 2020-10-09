Communicorp Appoints Simon Myciunka as New Group CEO

Communicorp Media has appointed Simon Myciunka as its new group CEO. Myciunka is currently the group’s commercial director and he will take over the CEO’s role at the end of the year when Adrian Serle leaves the group.

Prior to joining Communicorp in 2017, he was regional director of Celador in the UK, where he was responsible for the business operations of the group’s radio stations. In addition, he also spent 10 years working at Global Radio in the UK where he held a number of commercial roles.

“I am truly delighted to be appointed CEO of Communicorp Media. I have been part of the Communicorp family for three years now and every day I am inspired by the talented team around me. Together, we have developed ground-breaking products and offerings for both consumers and advertisers. In my new role, I will ensure that Communicorp continues to innovate and be the first to respond to market trends and consumer demands. I would also like to thank Adrian Serle for his mentoring and guidance, particularly as we transition over the coming months,” says Myciunka.

Communicorp Media’s portfolio of media brands include Newstalk, Today FM, Off The Ball, 98FM, Spin 1038, Spin South West as well as the digital platforms AudioXi and GoLoud.