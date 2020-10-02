Wide Eye Media Expands Shelfies to Include Circle K Forecourts

Wide Eye Media has expanded its Shelifies offering into the Circle K forecourts around the county. The expansion brings the network of ‘Shelfies’ to over 300 digital screens in stores around the country.

Over the past five years convenience and forecourt stores have been the second fastest growth channel for grocery and they are projected to grow even further. According to Sarah Taylor, DOOH director with Wide Eye Outdoor:“83% of purchase decisions are made in-store and in fact, the final purchase decision is reached in the last 3 seconds! As a result, no other advertising format can bring brands closer to the final shopping decision than ‘Shelfies.”

According to Taylor, the advertising units are positioned in three key sales areas in store; across convenience products’ shelves, at the minerals’ fridge and at the alcohol chiller. The ‘Shelfie’ product was originally developed by Edge Media and is now operated by Wide Eye Outdoor.