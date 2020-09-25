SSE Airtricity Rolls Out Second Phase of Generation Green Campaign

Javelin has rolled out a new advertising campaign for SSE Airtricity, the largest generator and provider of renewable energy in Ireland. The second phase of a This is Generation Green campaign, first launched in 2018, it highlights the importance of renewable energy in Ireland today.

Research shows that this year our concern for the environment has strengthened and the pandemic has brought the things that are really important to us into sharp focus, particularly our families and friends and what the future holds for them. The communications prompt consumers to re-evaluate their energy choice and informs people that the small steps they take can ultimately lead to a cleaner, more sustainable world.

“This advertising is about offering people the chance to be part of a movement that is actively working towards the realisation of a healthy, sustainable world. Against the current backdrop Generation Green has never been a more relevant, or more important concept” – Ken Ivory, Director, Javelin.

As part of a fully integrated campaign, the commercial was filmed this summer over 6 days in Dublin and Wicklow, and in Galway Wind Park. Featuring real families in their own homes and in outdoor locations, COVID Compliance played an important role in the production. Lorcan Hynes directed, with the concept developed by Cathal O’Flaherty and Adrian Cosgrove.

Credits:

Agency: Javelin

Creative Team: Cathal O’Flaherty & Adrian Cosgrove

Business Director: Ken Ivory

Account Director: Sinead Ni Ghaora

Account Manager: John Mahon

Agency Producer: Dara McClatchie

Director: Lorcan Hynes

Producer: Grainne Tiernan

Director of Photography: Narayan Van Maele

Music: Gareth Averill

Editor: Tony Kearns

Post House (Grade): Matthieu Toulett @ MPC via Raygun

Post Production Supervisor: Jennifer Connolly

Post House (VFX): Windmill Lane

Post Production Supervisor: Jess Felton

VFX Supervisor: Ian Jacobs

Sound: Raygun

Sound Design: Dean Jones @Raygun

Client: SSE Airtricity

Director of Home Energy: David Manning

Head of Customer Value and Marketing: Victoria Groom

Lead Marketing Manager: Aine Plunkett

Marketing Manager: Jackie Kelliher