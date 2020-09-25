DMG Media & Virgin Media Television Partner with Irish Emergency Alliance

DMG Media Ireland and Virgin Media Television have rowed in behind the Irish Emergency Alliance, a collaboration of six leading international aid charities that was set up to respond to the worsening global coronavirus pandemic and to save lives in some of the poorest and most fragile countries in the world.

The coronavirus appeal will focus on vulnerable communities in Afghanistan, Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan, all coping with the impact of widescale conflict, as well as Ethiopia, Kenya, Lebanon and the Rohingya refugee camps of Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh.

Money raised by the Irish Emergency Alliance’s coronavirus appeal will go towards food, water and medical care as well as providing soap, masks and vital information to prevent the spread of the virus.

The Irish Emergency Alliance is made up of ActionAid, Christian Aid, Plan International, Self Help Africa, Tearfund and World Vision. Between them the aid agencies have programmes in 85 different countries, giving the Irish Emergency Alliance the global presence, expertise and experience required to respond quickly to this and future crises.

“We are privileged to support the Irish Emergency Alliance as media partners. Using our massive combined reach and creative resources, we can help the IEA through fast credible result oriented communications. This is a great initiative and we are honoured to do our part to help,” says Paul Farrell, managing director of Virgin Media Television and Paul Henderson, CEO of DMG Media Ireland.

The Irish Emergency Alliance is modelled on similar joint appeal coalitions that operate successfully in the United Kingdom and across many European countries. By working together, the Irish Emergency Alliance can reduce fundraising costs to make donations stretch even further and has pledged to work together in this way in response to future humanitarian crises across the globe.

To donate visit www.irishemergencyalliance.org or by calling 1 800 939 979 or by texting IEA to 50300 to give €4.