Repak Launches Latest Iteration of Team Green Campaign

Marketing Network has launched the latest iteration of Repak’s Team Green campaign for 2020. The campaign is running across a wide range of traditional and digital media platforms. The aim of the campaign is to put a relatable face on recycling by encouraging everyone to play their part and join Repak’s Team Green. Once people have joined, they will be kept in the loop on recycling tips.

Working with production company Stori Creative, the campaign was shot in Croke Park, within current Covid-19 guidelines, where the Team Green Ambassadors Anna Geary, Paul McGrath, Roz Purcell, Paul & Gary O’Donovan and Bobby Kerr came together with a simple message Join Repak’s Team Green and learn how to recycle better.

From Anna Geary talking tactics in the changing room, Paul McGrath motivating the team and Roz, Paul & Gary O’Donovan sharing some key tips you can feel that we are in safe hands with Team Green and Ireland. If everyone pulls together and plays their part we can achieve our targets set out in the EU Circular Economy Package and Packaging Waste Directive .

The campaign, which sees the ambassadors coming together under a range of executions for the first time, is currently live across multiple media platforms including large format outdoor (48 sheets, 6 sheets, adBox, Dublin Bus tsides), outdoor digital (Dpods, digital 48sheet) as well as radio, press, digital and social partnerships supporting the outdoor. A range of video assets have been created for VOD and social media.

“We have been working with Repak for over 10 years developing a deep understanding of this complex area to allow us develop the Team Green concept. Putting a relatable face on recycling, allowed us to develop creative assets to engage the consumer on outdoor and digital platforms, amplifying the campaign dynamic and call to action to further encourage behavioural change in recycling habits.” Says Marketing Network’s client services director, Padraig Smith.

“Marketing Network play an integral role in Repak’s marketing communications and their strategic and creative input on our campaigns combined with their understanding of our needs ensures our campaigns engage and resonate with the Irish public and our stakeholders which is more important than ever with our increased targets under The Circular Economy Package and Packaging Waste Directive.” says Laura Sherry, Head of Marketing & Communications, Repak.

“Since the launch of Team Green in 2018, Ireland’s recycling tonnes have increased by 9.1%, which is a fantastic achievement. This year we aim to focus more on demonstrating good recycling practice as well as showing the difference we can all make if we play our part,” she adds.