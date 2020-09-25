Sindo’s Life Magazine to Get a Makeover

The Sunday Independent’s Life magazine is to get a major makeover.

With 478,200 readers each week, the magazine which accompanies Ireland’s largest circulated newspaper will be published in a new “handbag-friendly sized format” with a “clean new look.”

The new format and design will also be accompanied by a number of new contributors and content formats in addition to its regular coverage of food, fashion, style and beauty.

Edited by Leslie Ann Horgan, who is a former editor of the Irish Independent Weekend magazine, the new look magazine will also be inviting readers to join the conversation through a new platform with a dedicated Instagram account, boosting brand awareness and audience engagement.