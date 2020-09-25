INM to Sponsor IAB Ireland’s Digital Reboot Webinar Series

INM is to sponsor a new series of IAB Ireland webinars called Digital Reboot which are aimed at assisting decision makers in the advertising and media sectors to adapt to the new business landscape and reboot their business models for the new normal.

The first in the series will take place on Wednesday October 7 at 2pm and will feature economist and media analyst Dr Daniel Knapp and INM’s technology editor Adrian Weckler.

Knapp will examine the impact of Covid-19 on the digital advertising industry and he will share the key economic trends, from a European and local perspective. In addition, he will identify what we have learnt and the phenomenon of opportunistic marketing. For his part, Weckler will explore the insights and learnings shared and address other relevant industry themes in a fireside discussion with Knapp.

According to Karen Preston, group advertising director, INM: “Insightful business intelligence is more important now than ever to future proof the digital media and advertising industry. INM is very pleased to partner with IAB Ireland to deliver the Digital Reboot webinar series and inform business leaders on the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead in 2021 and beyond”.

“We are very aware of the challenges that COVID-19 has created for our industry and the increasing demands on our members’ time as businesses work from home and increasingly adopt digital in their offerings. The webinars will be 1 hour in duration, free to attend and will encourage attendee engagement via questions and comments. Dr Daniel Knapp and independent.ie’s Adrian Weckler share a passion and expertise for digital technology and the media/advertising industry. We are delighted to have them kick off the Digital Reboot series on October 7th, with thanks to our partners INM,” adds Suzanne McElligott, CEO, IAB Ireland.

To register for the Digital Reboot visit HERE