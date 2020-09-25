Bloom Rolls Out National Campaign for Chicken with Attitude

The Dublin-based agency Bloom has launched a new national campaign for Chicken with Attitude, a new food brand that is made by Vista Foods, a major supplier of chicken products to the food service industry.

“It’s an integrated campaign across video on demand, radio, outdoor and social,” said David Quinn, managing partner of Bloom.

“We are very excited with the campaign,” says Jim Mahon, commercial director of Chicken with Attitude. “It has been getting great responses at tastings, people just can’t seem to get enough of it. So, we are really happy to be getting the campaign out there at last and letting the Irish people know.”

According to Caoimhe Cassidy, brand manager: “We loved the big idea immediately. It’s fun, has a lot of legs and repeats the brand name twice. What’s not to like about it?”

Credits:

Client: Vista Foods

Brand: Chicken With Attitude

Creative Agency: Bloom

Creative Director: Michael Walsh

Copywriter: Gerry Kennedy and Tom Connolly

Account Manager: Fiona Gill

Producer: David Quinn

Production Company: Rubberduck

Director: Ben Colwell

Producer: Conor Ryan

Soundmix: Beacon Studios

Media: OMD