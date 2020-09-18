Judging for AIMs Begins Next Week With Awards Set for October 16th

With judging for this year’s All Ireland Marketing Awards set to kick off next week, 90 finalists across 18 categories will be judged as part of the countdown to the awards ceremony which will take place on October 16 at 3pm.

One of the highlights of the marketing calendar, the All Ireland Marketing Awards, which are run by the Marketing Institute of Ireland, showcase the very best of Irish marketing and reward the success of Irish marketing professionals.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the Awards will be live-streamed this year with RTÉ’s Brian Dobson acting as MC on the day. To register to attend the Awards CLICK HERE

“I am really looking forward to chairing the AIM Awards 2020 judging sessions this year. I have no doubt all the finalists will demonstrate not only the impact that their work has had on their organisation, but also on the wider society,” says David Field, interim CEO of The Marketing Institute.

“Of course, like everything this year, we have had to think differently about how we will recognise all the finalists and of course the winners. The AIM Awards, the biggest moment in the Irish marketing calendar, symobolize all that is great about our industry and its power to deliver real value to the organisations we represent. We want to make sure that COVID 19 doesn’t take away our opportunity to recognise the outstanding work that our members deliver day in day out for their organisations. Every year we have a waiting list for tickets for the AIM awards. However this year allows us, a once in a lifetime opportunity to include more people than ever before in the celebration of the creativity and ability of our industry,” he adds.