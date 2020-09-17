RTÉ Launches New Campaign to Highlight the Importance of Truth

RTÉ has launched a new advertising campaign that aims to highlight the importance of truth and accurately sourced news. The campaign, which is called Truth Matters, comes at a time when the World Health Organisation has warned that it is facing an “infodemic” of fake news and disinformation as it fights the global pandemic.

As the national broadcaster with a public service mandate, research carried out by Amarach shows that nine out of ten people say RTÉ has been their main source of information for accessing information on Covid-19.

Phase one of the campaign launched this week and includes a number of 40″ and 30″ TVCs and a 15″ video on social, MPUs and a range of print insertions. The campaign was conceived by RTÉ’s in-house creative team led by John Kilkenny, directed by Ian Power and produced by Dublin company This Is Butter, with media buying by Vizeum.

According to Nora Torpey, head of marketing and consumer communications, RTÉ: “As a leader in news, we feel it’s important to use our voice to keep the problem of misinformation front of mind especially now. Facts and expertise matter more now than ever. And not just from RTÉ. But that’s why, at this key moment, we are launching a new campaign to reaffirm our vital mission and the values that go to the heart of what we do. We are particularly speaking to anyone who uses their social feed as a primary source of news, reminding them that they need to be aware of their source and to make sure it’s trustworthy.”