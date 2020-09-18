Boys + Girls Rolls Out New Family Plans Campaign for Three

Boys + Girls has rolled out a new campaign for Three that showcases the mobile phone operator’s flexible family plans which offer families increased savings on their mobile phone bills.
The heart-warming brand ad, which was directed by Dermot Malone of Banjoman, follows a variety of family members using connectivity in their own ways. The ad places a typical family situation at the core, showing how with Three’s family plan they can connect to what matters. However, when they’re together there’s a “no screens at the table” moment, as that’s the connection that matters most.
According to Aislinn O’Connor, director of marketing, Three Ireland: “At Three, we understand the importance of connectivity in family life. We realise that every family member may be using their connectivity in different ways. We created our family plans as a simple way for families to save on their monthly bill while they connect to the things that matter most to them.”
Kris Clarkin, creative director, Boys+Girls adds: “This commercial begins by transporting the viewer into the online worlds of each family member but ultimately ends with a beautiful moment of connection in the real world. We felt it was brave of the brand to elevate real family connection and we wanted to honour that with a piece that celebrates both our online and offline lives.”
