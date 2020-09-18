Boys + Girls Rolls Out New Family Plans Campaign for Three

Boys + Girls has rolled out a new campaign for Three that showcases the mobile phone operator’s flexible family plans which offer families increased savings on their mobile phone bills.

The heart-warming brand ad, which was directed by Dermot Malone of Banjoman, follows a variety of family members using connectivity in their own ways. The ad places a typical family situation at the core, showing how with Three’s family plan they can connect to what matters. However, when they’re together there’s a “no screens at the table” moment, as that’s the connection that matters most.

According to Aislinn O’Connor, director of marketing, Three Ireland: “At Three, we understand the importance of connectivity in family life. We realise that every family member may be using their connectivity in different ways. We created our family plans as a simple way for families to save on their monthly bill while they connect to the things that matter most to them.”

Kris Clarkin, creative director, Boys+Girls adds: “This commercial begins by transporting the viewer into the online worlds of each family member but ultimately ends with a beautiful moment of connection in the real world. We felt it was brave of the brand to elevate real family connection and we wanted to honour that with a piece that celebrates both our online and offline lives.”

Agency

Creative Director: Kris Clarkin

Senior Art Director: Bairbre McGlade

Copywriter: Georgia Murphy

Art Director: Zoe Perrin

Senior Producer: Sarah Chadwick

Business Director: Sarah Sherry

Account Manager: Beth Mc Donnell/ Orla Kennedy

Senior Planner: Jack Murphy

Production

Director: Dermot Malone

Production Co: Banjoman Films

DOP: Luke Jacobs

Production Design: Ray Ball

Post Production

Raygun

Editor: Rob Hegarty

Post Producer: Jen Connolly

Grade: Matthieu Toulett / MPC

Online: Mark Bailey

Sound: Dean Jones

Music: Denis Kilty