The Public House and Jameson “Ask a few Mates” for a Little Creative Help

1 of 8

During the height of pandemic restrictions, freelance artists were hit especially hard. So The Public House and Jameson saw an opportunity to reach out to the creative community and hire them for some new interpretations of the new Jameson Caskmates Series bottle and sociable aspects of this collaborative whiskey made between distillers and brewers.

Project Ask Mates was born, asking these Irish artists to showcase their skills and create a mix of social assets to help show the new bottle in eclectic and unexpected ways. Jameson collaborated with their extremely talented ‘new mates’ which were a mix of photographers and illustrators; Cian Hogan, Jacky Sheridan, Liam Madden, Aoife Dooley, Sarah Woods, Adrian Wojtas, Elle McGreevy and Patricio Cassinoni. The result? 8 beautiful and unique pieces of artwork that truly bring the brand to life in different ways.

According to Issy Cole, Brand Manager, Jameson Family, “Jameson Caskmates Series is all about what happens when two great things come together, so this was a natural fit for different artists to collaborate through illustration and photography, putting their unique spin on the new Stout Edition and IPA Edition bottles.”

“Handing over the reigns to these artists took some trust from Jameson, but they bought in completely“ said Jarrod Banadyga, Creative Director at The Public House. “We got to work with some great emerging artists, and I think the project couldn’t have come at a better time for both Jameson and the artists. It allowed us to get smart work in times where production shoots were proving difficult.”

The project has now gone live on Jameson’s national and international social channels with a dedicated microsite on their Global website, with future plans to bring this initiative to artists in a number of other global markets. For more information or to simply view the work produced, please visit https://www.jamesonwhiskey.com/en-IE/article/project-ask-mates

This project for The Public House continues an impressive run for the independent creative agency, whose vision is to be the most interesting agency in Ireland, with their mission that ‘Boring Doesn’t Sell’. In an era when customers are going out of their way to block out advertising, the agency strives to create work that people actively want to talk about and share – as evident in recent culturally relevant work for EPIC: The Irish Emigration Museum and Paddy Power.