LIDL announced as title sponsors of “Big Year in Big School” On Virgin Media Television

LIDL are the title sponsors of Big Year in Big School which kicks off this Sunday the 13th at 9pm on Virgin Media One.

Brand new to Virgin Media Television, Big Year in Big School offers an intimate window into the ups, downs, tears, tantrums and triumphs that unfold when a class of children meet each other for the first time. Big Year in Big School will give viewers a fascinating insight into the lives and minds of children from a variety of backgrounds and locations, offering a unique look at what it means and feels like to be a kid in Ireland in 2020.

The sponsorship deal was brokered by Core Sponsorship alongside Mediaworks, and it includes both linear and VOD sponsorship, a bespoke suite of sponsorship creative and on air and social promotion.

Fiona Fagan Media Manager Lidl Ireland: “Big Year in Big School is bound to be one of the stand out shows this autumn. A few of us have been lucky enough to see clips of the programme in advance and to say it is heart-warming is an understatement. The fact we can feature our own Lidl stars is a very exciting bonus. We cannot wait to see everything come to life on screen.”

Sorcha Brady Partnerships Manager Virgin Media Television: “Big Year in Big School is a brand new format for Virgin Media Television and a key pillar in our new autumn season line-up. It is always our goal when partnering a show with a sponsor that there is a natural synergy with the brand and the content and in this case, it is a perfect fit. The partnership will be further activated through the sponsorship stings with bespoke creative produced in-house by Red Hot Creative.”

Sarah Geoghegan, Core Sponsorship: “At Core Sponsorship we are all about finding sponsorship solutions for brands that access a strong audience base, have impact and are a great fit. Lidl’s partnership with Big Year in Big School is the perfect blend of all three. We are very excited to see this come to life on air alongside a suite of bespoke sponsorship creative that encapsulates those precious children’s moments in every execution.”

Big Year in Big School airs on Sunday 13th September at 9pm on Virgin Media One.