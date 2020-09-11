Over 150 Marketers Tune in for Launch of The Great Reset Ireland

Over 150 marketers tuned into the online launch of The Great Reset last week. With the support of IAPI, The Purpose Disruptors and the PRII,the event was designed for attendees in the marketing industries to understand how they can start resetting themselves, their work and their impact when it comes to the global climate crisis.

During the online event, the results of a survey carried out by B&A were shared with attendees. These showed that 93% of the marketing industry think their work should encourage people to behave more sustainably like during lockdown, while 70% feel increasingly motivated to do their part in creating a better Ireland through their work than before Covid-19. Some 30% of the industry did however feel that they have been feeling increasingly hopeless about the impact that they can make through their work. However, some 78% of respondents agreed that the Covid-19 pandemic has positioned business for a Great Reset that puts people and the planet’s needs first.

