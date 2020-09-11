Reach Appoints New Editors of Key Newspapers and Websites

One of Ireland’s biggest publishers has appointed new editors to lead its Irish Mirror and Belfast Live titles.

Reach’s new Audience and Content Director Chris Sherrard announced the changes which will see Cormac O’Shea become editor of Irishmirror.ie as Colin Brennan is promoted to group SEO editor, working across the publishers entire digital portfolio.

Meanwhile, Demelza de Burca is now editor of the Irish Daily Mirror newspaper, the first female editor of a tabloid newspaper in Ireland for a number of years. Working alongside her on the paper will be Ronan McManus, sports news editor and Sylvia Pownall, news editor of the Sunday edition of the paper.

According to Sherrard: “Both Cormac and Ryan have done exceptional work on other digital news brands within our group, making them the perfect people to lead Irishmirror.ie and Belfast Live.Their creative and collaborative work ethics will, I’m sure, further transform our incredible brands. Add to that the brilliant appointments of Demelza, Ronan and Sylvia to continue to deliver our newspapers, each of whom are passionate about the power of news brands and journalism. I’m delighted that Cormac, Ryan, Demelza, Ronan and Sylvia have accepted these crucial roles.”