Wolfgang Digital and Core Win at 2020 European Search Awards

Wolfgang Digital picked up three awards at the 2020 European Search Awards which were held virtually this week.

With over 250 entries, Wolfgang was among the most awarded agencies on the night, taking the top awards for the Best Retail, Best PPC and Best B2C trophies for the agency’s work with Brown Thomas & Arnotts.

Meanwhile, Core took home two awards, winning Best Charity for its work with Trocaire and Best Inegrated award for its work with HomeSecure. Havas Ireland and iProspect were also shortlisted on the night.

According to Wolfgang’s CEO Alan Coleman: “The winning campaign demonstrates a crucial innovation for retailers. The majority of consumers research online and then purchase offline. Analytics can tell us everything about the online research but nothing about the offline purchase. Until now. Google wanted to test out a new analytics report which connects the online research to the offline purchase and they asked Wolfgang & Brown Thomas to be among the first advertisers in Europe to use it. The reports provided jaw-dropping insights. For certain high-value products for every 1 purchase that took place online, there were multiple taking place in-store which were influenced by online activity. These fresh insights allowed us to optimise the advertising to drive more sales online and in-store. This could become the most important analytics report for retailers in 2021, assuming we can get back in-store in 2021.”