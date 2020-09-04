The Tenth Man Partners with GRIZZLY to Release Uplifting Short Film

The Dublin-based creative agency The Tenth Man and the commercial production house GRIZZLY have collaborated to release a new short film that celebrates “the incredible potential within us when we embrace the power of unity.”

The 4.5 minute film brings together the work of a group of established and emerging cinematographers from across five continents. Narrated by Irish rising star Denise Chaila , the film is “testament to the strength and resilience of the human spirit, an ode to what can be achieved when we place value on what we share,not what divides us.”

With contributions from cinematographers in Thailand, Iran, USA, Uganda, India, Russia, Germany and Ireland, the short film includes lunar sand-scapes, inner cities, haunting wildernesses, underwater forests, deserted piers and desert dunes.

According to GRIZZLY directors Trev Whelan and Rua Meegan: “In a time when the issues of the world would have us divided, we created this film to show what can be achieved when we work together. Our aim is to convey the beauty that surrounds us and the formidable power of human connection. The making of this piece embodied that core message; a team of creatives from all corners of the world along with their friends and families collaborating to craft an uplifting and beautiful film, despite the difficulties posed by a global pandemic.”

Copywriter at The Tenth Man Sarah Coffey adds: “It’s been an absolute pleasure collaborating with GRIZZLY on this incredible project, and the resulting film is beyond anything we imagined. The range of human emotion and experience represented on screen is so powerful, and we’re deeply thankful to all of the incredible contributors for putting so much in to create such a beautiful, moving final piece.”

The Tenth Man and GRIZZLY have previously collaborated on eight-part documentary series called That One Day for telecommunications network eir. The series documented the passion, highs and lows of GAA championship football in Ireland.

Credits

Directed by GRIZZLY

Produced by GRIZZLY and The Tenth Man

Voice Over by Denise Chaila

Cinematography (Ireland) by Rua Meegan & Trev Whelan

Script by Sarah Coffey

Original Score by Eric Whelan

Vocals by Roisin El Cherif

Edit by Ciaran Murray

Grade by Gary Curran / Outer Limits

Titles by Richard Seabrooke & Aisling Redmond

Motion Graphics by Ian Downes

Agency Producers: Sarah Coffey & Eric Davidson

International Cinematographers:

Alhamadi, Liam Allen, Ivan Egorov, Rakaia El-Kasaby, Martin Gajc, Rich Gilligan, Ben Glassco, Abraham Joseph, George Karbus, Donal Murphy, Ali Musoke, Hooman Najafi, Singha Quansuwan, Niraj Kumar Tiwari, Richard Twomey

Cast (in order of appearance):

Narayanan Kutty, Shaghayegh Najafi, Somaye Farokhi, Mark Pollock, Sophia Varos, Ali Hasheminezhad, Azoz, Eilsih McLoughlin, Tiernan Messitt Greene, Meadhbh_Maxwell, Oat Phakapong, Fiona Stout, Jehnova, Mohammad Sharifian, Robyn Gilligan, Crystal Kim, Naquash V, Mohammad Nazim S, Kwaku Fortune, Gillian Buckle, Joshua Karbus, Frank Whelan, Sophie Merry, Yana Perovskaya, Aleksandra Baiandina, Diana Mejerhold, Marina Komissarova, Nuxsense, Maisy Malone, Milo Malone, Sarah Mousavi, Annabella Mazzaro, Lilian Maxmillian Nabaggala, Kathrina Rupit, Yousif Saleh, Jack Toner, Thais Guadalupe, Mariane Defreitas